West Turin — A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said.
Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County sheriff’s deputies said. Mr. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli said Mr. McGowan was wearing a helmet and was on a safe marked and mapped trail.
Mr. McGowan died from the impact of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Mr. Carpinelli said. Deputies are still waiting on the autopsy and toxicology reports, he said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
