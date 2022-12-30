Man dead in snowmobile crash on West Turin trail

Adobe Stock

West Turin — A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said.

Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County sheriff’s deputies said. Mr. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.