A Watertown woman has been charged with felony drunken driving for the second time this year.
Nora E. Marlow, 27, of Colorado Avenue, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years and aggravated DWI with one prior conviction, both felonies, as well as three traffic infractions on Sept. 19 by Watertown City Police.
According to the arrest report, Ms. Marlow was driving on Ohio Street when she allegedly was seen speeding and moving from her lane unsafely. Her blood alcohol content was found to be .32 percent, four times the legal limit for impairment of .08 percent.
The report said that Ms. Marlow had previously been convicted of DWI in December 2017.
Most recently, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged her with felony DWI on July 24 when her BAC was found to be .25 percent.
Ms. Marlow was released with tickets to appear in Watertown City Court on Oct. 2.
Other DWI related charges in Jefferson and Lewis Counties include:
Jay E. Howell, 25, Rome, was charged with aggravated DWI and “several other uniform traffic tickets” on Sept. 21 just before 4 p.m. by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the news release on the incident, deputies stopped Mr. Howell on state Route 26 in the town of Turin for a traffic infraction. After he failed field sobriety tests, the release said he was taken to the county Public Safety building where he was found to have a BAC of 0.24 percent.
Mr. Howell was issued tickets to appear at the Turin Town Court at a later date.
Brandon J. Smith, 20, Port Leyden, was charged with DWI, failure to comply with a lawful order, unregistered ATV and operating on a closed highway on Sept. 21, in the town of Turin.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies reported seeing Mr. Smith traveling north on state Route 26 and onto Houseville Road.
Deputies followed him onto East Road where they pulled him over for a traffic stop, according to the news release on the incident.
Mr. Smith allegedly failed field sobriety tests at the scene.
Dennis Hungerford, 39, was charged with driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Mr. Hungerford had been driving on State Route 12 in the town of Leyden at about 3 p.m. when he was stopped by deputies and taken to the county Public Safety Building for evaluation by a drug recognition expert.
Anthony L. Brown, 59, Syracuse, was charged with first offense DWI and aggravated DWI with no prior along with another traffic infraction by Watertown City Police on Sept. 14 at about 11:30 p.m.
According to the arrest report, Mr. Brown was operating his vehicle on Arsenal Street when he was pulled over for inadequate lights on his vehicle.
He was found to have a BAC of 0.19 percent.
Mr. Brown was issued tickets for Watertown City Court on Sept. 25.
Michael L. Woolf, 58, of Iroquois Avenue West, Watertown, was charged with felony DWI by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 10:51 p.m. Thursday on Route 11 in the town of Watertown.
His BAC was 0.16 percent, deputies said. Deputies said he was previously convicted of DWI on July 10, 2014.
Jean M. Gerdus, 57, of 32 Chestnut St., Windsor, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Route 177 and County Route 95 in the town of Rodman.
Deputies did not provide her BAC.
She also was ticketed with speeding.
Joyce A. Feltz, 63, Rochester, was charged by state police in Orleans last Sunday.
She was previously convicted of DWI within the past 10 years, troopers said. They did not provide further information.
Ross M. Patchin, 28, Clayton, was charged by state police at 5:45 a.m. Saturday on Route 3 in Clayton.
His BAC was not provided.
Mr. Patchin was held. He was previously convicted of DWI in the past 10 years.
Further details were not provided by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.