LOWVILLE — On a mission to honor Civil War veterans, member of the Walter H. French Camp No. 17 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have sought to locate their final resting places.

The organization along with the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, the Auxiliary to the Sons of the Veterans of the Civil War, Lowville American Legion Post 162, Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, and Marine Corps League Detachment 754 gathered at Lowville Rural Cemetery June 10 to mark the graves of three Civil War Union veterans.

