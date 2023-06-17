LOWVILLE — On a mission to honor Civil War veterans, member of the Walter H. French Camp No. 17 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have sought to locate their final resting places.
The organization along with the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, the Auxiliary to the Sons of the Veterans of the Civil War, Lowville American Legion Post 162, Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, and Marine Corps League Detachment 754 gathered at Lowville Rural Cemetery June 10 to mark the graves of three Civil War Union veterans.
Working with the Veterans Administration, the organization acquired gravestones for Clark Taft Van Valkenburg, James S. Nolan Jr. and Albert Loffler.
Pvt. Van Valkenburg of the 81st New York Infantry was the last Civil War soldier of Lowville. After discharge from the military, he returned home to Lowville where he was a steam mill operator and farmer.
Pvt. Nolan served with 97th NY Infantry and in the 14th NY Artillery. After the war, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was discharged a year prior to his death.
Private Loffler served in the 5th NY Artillery and died soon after he was discharged due to ill health.
Mr. Nolan and Mr. Loffler are buried in the original Grand Army of the Republic plot adjacent to the Rural Cemetery.
The June 10 headstone dedication service was adapted from the 1917 Grand Army of the Republic service.
Canon Samuel Lundy, Camp No. 17 chaplain, gave the invocation thanking God for the “opportunity to assemble freely and unafraid under the shadow of national emblem, guide us as we prepare to honor the memories of those whose sacrifices made this concept of freedom a true reality.”
Jeffery I. French, Past Department Commander for Camp 17, thanked the Lowville Rural Cemeteries Association and its caretakers for being helpful and instrumental for locating the graves and placing the headstones.
Camp 17 commander Alex Rodriguez addressed the gathering stating the headstones will help us remember those who secured our freedoms.
“There can be no doubt that the honor you pay to the patriotic veterans and the memorable deeds will serve not only to make American citizenship in these days more reputable but also to maintain and perpetuate through all future generations and Union and authority of the United States of America,” he said.
Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Susanne Greenhagen from Madison County spoke of the Civil War Veterans.
“We have come to give to the loyal men who followed the flag from the shadow of Sumter to the sunlight of Appomattox Courthouse, a manifestation of our appreciation and an assurance that we shall ever hold a grateful remembrance of their loyal hearts and shall ever pay honor to them.”
Prior to the ceremony, she shared her four times great-grandfather was a Civil War veteran, adding “It’s sad, so many didn’t have descendants.”
Auxiliary to the Sons of Union Veterans Diane Theetge is state department president for the Auxiliary to the sons of the Veterans of the Civil War.
“I try to come and honor as many boys in blue as we can find out there,” she said noting many fallen soldiers were not accounted for. “It is wonderful to find one who needs a nice new headstone — beautiful marble headstone.”
C. Lee Hinkleman recited a prayer prior to Canon Lundy giving the prayer of dedication of the gravestones.
“We give thanks that in our nation, brother no longer strives against brother and that we are one nation under one flag,” he said. “May your blessing be upon us as a people that we might be charitable, just and resolute in the pursuit of that which is right and honorable. May we always remember the sacrifices made for our country and may the graves of those who did so never be forgotten. Be pleased now oh Lord to bless this headstone and he who’s resting place it marks, in the honor and memory of spouses, children and mothers and fathers, who’s heritage is their fallen loved one’s good name. But, chiefly, Oh Lord, we honor those men and women, who stood and were counted when their Nation in time of great need, called their name and they answered affirmatively.”
Flags and flowers were placed on the newly dedicated gravestones, followed by honor guards from the veterans’ organizations rendering military honors.
Blake Moore, 14, of Watertown, Mr. French’s grandson, and a member of the Camp 17, performed taps on a ceremonial bugle. Blake said he was pleased to be part of the ceremony, noting there are many veterans in his family.
Mr. French said his organization conducted the dedication since every veteran should be remembered, especially Civil War veterans.
“In my mind, they are truly the greatest generation in our country because they saved our union,” he said. “They kept our country together and that is what the whole Civil War was really about. Keeping the union together. Preserving it like our founding fathers intended.”
Dorothy Prentice, past department president for the Daughter of Union Veterans of the Civile War, said it was “a high honor to attend the event.”
“That’s why we exist,” she said.
