CROGHAN — A village woman will be honored with a New York State Senate Empire Award on Tuesday.
Charlotte Schweitzer, owner of Good Ol’ Wishy’s ice cream shop, 9779 State Route 812, will be presented the honor by state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Mrs. Schweitzer and Good Ol’ Wishy’s has been chosen for the award for being an exceptional business that goes out of its way to give back to the community.
The award is the highest given to businesses by the state Senate.
Originally a drug store built in the 1920s that added a soda fountain in the 1940s, Good Ol’ Wishy’s was opened by Mrs. Schweitzer and her family in 1995.
The old-time feel and gigantic “Adirondack-sized” ice cream cones served at the shop are known throughout the north country and beyond.
