Classical music station returns to NNY airwaves

Central New York’s only classical music station, Classic FM, can once again be heard in Northern New York over the airwaves.
Over the summer, lightning struck the station’s tower in Copenhagen, broadcasting as WJNY-90.9, resulting in the loss of the broadcasting antenna. The station came back on the air on Wednesday.
Classic FM/WCNY is based in Syracuse.
