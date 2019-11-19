LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County towns now know who will be on their councils in 2020 after absentee ballots were counted by the Board of Elections on Tuesday.
In New Bremen, the absentee ballots guaranteed a win for incumbent Casandra Buell, of the independent Unity Party name, over fellow incumbent Marcus Bush, of the independent For the Town Party, growing the narrow margin between them at the end of Election Day from 288 to 272, respectively, to a final count of 294 votes for Ms. Buell and 280 votes for Mr. Bush.
Newcomer Republican and Conservative candidate Alexis Lyndaker was untouchable with the 338 votes she received in the unofficial count and officially finished with 348 votes, including 10 absentee votes in her favor.
The fourth candidate, Democrat and Your Choice Party candidate Randy Aucter finished with 235 votes.
The town of Turin had a dead heat going into the absentee vote count between council candidates Republican Brian M. Mooney and Democrat Lydia Wojnowski, both with 83 votes.
With 88 votes after the inclusion of absentee ballots, Ms. Wojnowski will join Jane Gillette, candidate for the Republican and Conservative Parties who finished with a total of 139 votes, securing a seat before absentee votes were counted, on the council.
Mr. Mooney bumped his tally with the inclusion of two absentee votes to 85 in the official results.
A total of 392 absentee ballots were issued in Lewis County, while 247 were returned to be counted.
