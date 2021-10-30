LOWVILLE — Peer programs, naloxone accessibility and drug collection locations are just a few of the new measures taken since June in Lewis County to battle opioid abuse disorder as a result of participation in Columbia University’s multi-million dollar HEALing Community Study.
Lewis County Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sean Harney and county Community Services Director Patricia Fralick updated the Board of Legislators’ Health and Human Services Committee on progress.
The study, which was announced in 2019, has been underway since June after a year-long “conceptual phase.”
A group consisting of community-based organizations, county departments and hospital personnel worked together with administrative support by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and guidance from Columbia’s project team, to explore the current status of access to care for substance abuse disorder in the county and “evidence based strategies” to help address opioid addiction and overdose deaths.
“One of the things I think the study is going to learn from this is that in rural communities, resources are limited and hard to access compared to cities. That is definitely one of the things we have dealt with in implementation.” Dr. Harney told committee members.
After the actual study is completed in June 2022, data and lessons learned can be used for “evidence based intervention” programs that have been proven to be effective.
Dr. Harney said he has added a fourth phase to the project, sustainability, to ensure that when the study is over, the best practices will continue to help the residents of Lewis County battling substance abuse.
A wide distribution of kits with naloxone, a drug which acts quickly to counteract the effects of opioids, has been proven very effective, Dr. Harney said, in bringing down the number of opioid deaths.
“That is one of the most effective ways to prevent overdose deaths and the reason why Lewis County had such a high per capita rate (of overdoses) and Brooklyn and the Bronx (in New York City) had a significantly lower rate,” Mr. Harney said. “In Brooklyn or the Bronx there’s easy access to naloxone. It’s only a minute or two away. Every cop car in the city is carrying them.”
With the Lewis County population spread out over a much larger area, ensuring naloxone is “nearby” is more challenging, he said, so having the kits in the home of a known opioid abuser or at a store a few minutes away will cut down on the lag time to administer the drug when it’s needed to save lives.
To date, naloxone emergency kits are in three locations with seven more to be distributed around the county and the hospital has applied for the state licensing necessary to distribute the kits when requested.
Additionally, Mrs. Fralick said the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, or NRCIL, is working on a program that will make it possible for their transition coordinators, who meet with inmates at the jail on their day of discharge, to give naloxone kits to known opioid users or their families.
“There’s a fairly high incidence of overdose death in the first 24 hours after leaving incarceration,” Mr. Harney added. “People know how much... their body was used to (when it was) a significant dose. They go out and use a similar dose to what they used to (use) and their body isn’t ready for it.”
NRCIL, along with CREDO and Mountainview Intervention, is involved with an intervention known as Peer RX which began in August.
Through Peer RX, people with opioid abuse disorder are referred to trained “peers” by health care professionals.
The peers are often recovering addicts themselves that are able to relate to what the person is going through and will help the person stay on their recovery program or get additional help if they need it according to a NRCIL spokesperson.
The organization has a number of peer-led support groups and services surrounding drug use and mental health issues and works with all age groups.
“We’re trying to meet the needs people have where they are,” said Patricia Ward-LaFlesh, a team leader for NRCIL.
From September to early October, Dr. Harney said 12 patients had been referred to the Peer RX program, seven of whom followed up and spoke to a peer.
Lewis County Health hired a substance abuse case manager as part of the study in order to help substance abuse disorder patients keep track of the multiple service providers involved in their treatment, their medication schedules and refills, and ensure they are engaged in their treatment.
Additionally, three doctors at the health system have been certified to prescribe drugs like suboxone which can reduce the craving for opioids but does not get a person high, “a well-proven treatment for people with opioid addiction,” Dr. Harney said.
Work is also being done with Columbia’s assistance to rewrite acute pain policies and educate local practitioners in better prescribing practices for pain medications.
To help prevent prescription opioids from making it to the street for illegal sale and use, six drug disposal collection containers have been distributed around the county including to most of the schools.
Data will continue to be collected throughout the next eight months of the study after which it will be evaluated to determine how successful participants were with implementing the measures as well as how effective the steps were for the local population.
An $85 million federal grant allowed Columbia University to create and implement the HEALing Community Study in 10 counties throughout the state.
About $350,000 of that funding has been used to implement these strategies in Lewis County. Study funding will continue through June 2022.
Although some of the measures implemented are billable through Medicaid and private insurance, Dr. Haney and Community Services Director Patricia Fralick are requesting the use of the opioid settlement money from Johnson & Johnson which will be paid annually for the next 18 years in amounts between $26,982 to $51,215 for the first 10 years and between $20,725 and $36,611 in years 11 to 18 to ensure the sustainability of the addiction programming.
“We have a unique situation where we’ve got this exclusive grant to work with some real experts to put things into place and right at the moment where we’re like, ‘Good. Let’s make sure these things can be sustainable,’ this pot of money for exactly this purpose shows up. We kind of wanted to show that connection is there,” said County Manager Ryan Piche.
