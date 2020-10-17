Colwells honored with Senior Farmer Award

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Farm Bureau has awarded the 2020 Senior Farmer Award to Michael and Violet Colwell, owners of Colwell’s Farm Market.
Mrs. Colwell remembers stating that she would never marry a farmer but then she met Michael Colwell and all that changed. Now after a life-time engaged in the agricultural industry working side-by-side, the two are being recognized for their commitment to the Lewis County agricultural community and also for the work they do on a day-to-day basis to make the community they live in a better place.
Since 1977, this award has recognized Lewis County Farm Bureau members who are actively engaged in farming, have shown a strong commitment to the agricultural industry and have been actively engaged in civic or community organizations.
Mrs. Colwell grew up on an area farm and has had a garden since she was 4 years old. She attended college as a biology major and held various teaching positions over the years. Mr. Colwell grew up in Watertown but moved to a farm near Lowville when he was 13 years old. After serving in the Marine Corps he studied agricultural engineering in Canton and ag education at Cornell University.
After college graduation, Mr. Colwell thought dairy farming sure looked good. For 17 years, the Colwells operated a dairy farm in Lewis County. When Mr. Colwell was injured in an automobile accident, the dairy herd was dispersed and the Colwells moved their agricultural enterprise in a different direction. While Mr. Colwell was working at Kraft and Mrs. Colwell was teaching, they started building their farm market. First selling from a stand in their front yard and eventually building the Colwell’s Farm Market that they operate from today. The market grows a variety of fresh produce on its 25 acres, along with a variety of annuals, perennials and mums in its nine greenhouses. The couple also has an on-site bakery and market that offers a variety of their own and other local farmer’s products. Most mornings, Mr. Colwell can be found starting the donuts by 6:30 a.m. and you will often find both of them there until closing time, six days a week.
The Colwells truly love interacting with their customers daily. Many of their neighbors are regulars who visit multiple times a week to pick-up fresh produce or grab their delicious in-store bakery cider donuts. One of those customers is Jeff van Arsdale, who now has become a fellow farmer in Lewis County where he and his wife, Jan Virkler, operate Cedar Hedge Farm. Mr. van Arsdale shared how welcoming the Colwells are to their customers, offering to sit and chat with everyone and answer any question about the products they offer, and the techniques used in the production. Mr. van Arsdale said that when he decided to start his own farm venture, the Colwells were just as welcoming in assisting him in that. Mrs. Colwell offered marketing tips and Mr. Colwell offered growing tips to the new entrepreneur.
Lewis County Farm Bureau board member Blake Place nominated the Colwells for this year’s award. She stated that the Colwells are always looking for new, innovative ways to operate their farm business and that they have always been on the cutting edge of technology and innovation, something she believes is one of the many reasons they have been so successful. Mrs. Place also stated that she has always appreciated the Colwells for encouraging young people to become engaged in agriculture. The Colwells partner with local high schools to offer internships and employment for young people looking to get a start in the agricultural industry and have always been great mentors to those looking to get started in farming.
The Colwells are also very engaged in community activities. They are active in their local church and one of their most cherished activities is the Beaver Camp Auction. On an annual basis, the Colwells donate items for the Beaver Camp fundraising auction.
Cindy Lapp, a friend and fellow church member, said that, “the Colwell’s may not be the face of the community, but they are definitely the backbone of the community.”
This is a sentiment that was shared by many who nominated the couple for the Senior Farmer Award. They noted that the Colwells are never ones to seek the limelight but are always the ones behind the scenes making things happen.
A press release from the Farm Bureau expressed congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Colwell as the 2020 Lewis County Farm Bureau Senior Farmer of the Year Award winners.
“Thank you for your lifelong commitment to agriculture and to your community,” stated the release. “It is people like Michael and Violet who make Lewis County a wonderful place to live.”
To view the video announcement of this year’s award, visit the Farm Bureau Facebook page at Farm Bureau of Lewis County NY.
