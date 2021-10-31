LOWVILLE — For the first time, the Tug Hill Commission presented Tug Hill Community Recognition Awards at its annual dinner earlier this month.
The two recipients chosen to be the first honored were the village of Deferiet and the Martinsburg Historical Society.
Over a number of years, trustee Nancy Dutton led Deferiet’s fundraising efforts to rebuild the “unsafe, outdated playground.”
The new playground cost about $100,000, the funding for which was secured through an amalgamation of sources from grants to hot dog sales, can drives to sponsorships.
Grant funding came from the Northern New York Community Foundation and a private national foundation that works to “achieve playspace equity,” KABOOM!
Materials were secured from Home Depot and volunteers from Fort Drum helped the community build their playground.
“The build itself was a community event,” the Commission’s news release on the awards said. “And since the successful completion of the play-ground in 2018, the village has shared its approach and tips to many other communities.”
In Martinsburg, the Historical Society has collaborated with the town and community volunteers to bring four inactive and abandoned cemeteries back to life.
Restoration efforts include cleaning up the grounds, researching the history of the cemetery and surveying the names of those buried there.
The society pays special attention to veterans and the wars in which they fought.
A stone restoration company then worked on the gravestones that needed repairs.
Many descendants of individuals identified in the cemeteries joined in the effort and donated money to help the society’s effort.
Each cemetery was rededicated and the veterans buried there were honored. In some cases, war re-enactors were included in the events.
In April, the commission looked for completed municipal and community group projects that built the community’s capacity, used partnerships, had community support and could be replicated in other communities.
The commission’s annual dinner was held at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar.
