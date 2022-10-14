Community Banks donate to nonprofits

The West Carthage Community Bank branch donated to the Lewis County Humane Society. Photo provided

For the fifth consecutive year, Community Bank celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. Branches across the bank’s four-state footprint marked the day by donating to community causes and organizations on a local level to help make an impact close to home.

In total, Community Bank donated $56,500 to local nonprofits in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, 13 branches in Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties contributed $3,250 to local nonprofits of their choice.

