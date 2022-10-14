Community Banks donate to nonprofits

For the fifth consecutive year, Community Bank celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on Sept. 28. Branches across the bank’s four-state footprint marked the day by donating to community causes and organizations on a local level to help make an impact close to home.
In total, Community Bank donated $56,500 to local nonprofits in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, 13 branches in Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties contributed $3,250 to local nonprofits of their choice.
Locally the Lowville and West Carthage branches donated to the Lewis County Humane Society to support shelter expenses. The Black River branch donated to the Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s SoZo Teen Center.
“Community — it’s in our name and our DNA, and when it comes to giving back, we want the decisions made locally by people living in the community they support,” Community Bank Culture and Diversity Officer Monticia Prather said. “National Good Neighbor Day is our opportunity to say thank you to the organizations that make a difference in our lives and the lives of our neighbors.”
“We’re proud to be part of the Lewis and St. Lawrence County communities and celebrate Good Neighbor Day each year,” Regional Manager Victoria Strader said. “It’s about making a difference and helping one cause, one person, one community at a time — together.”
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Montana, and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.
