LOWVILLE — A vacancy has opened on the Lewis County Planning Board for someone interested in helping to guide development throughout the county.
The planning board consists of four community members from around the county who are appointed by the board of legislators, along with four elected county officials.
According to the planning department director, Frank Pace, no one responded to notices and legal advertisements asking people to apply for the position being vacated by Michael Kaido.
Board of Legislators Chairman Lawrence Dolhof, who is a non-voting member of the board, asked head of the Recreation, Forestry and Parks Department, Jackie Mahoney, whose office is in the same suite as the planning board in the county court building, if she would be willing to fill the open position.
“Jackie agreed to do it as a public service,” Mr. Dolhof said in an interview.
A resolution appointing Mrs. Mahoney was discussed at the Board of Legislators meeting on Tuesday, but District 7 Legislator Gregory Kulzer raised a concern that the appointment of a department head would violate the planning board bylaws.
The statute in question says the board must have four members from the “county-at-large,” or people representing the entire population of the county as a whole rather than a certain village, town or region, selected “in a manner that attempts to maintain broad representation of the county,”
The resolution to appoint the department head was tabled so that County Attorney Joan McNichol could look more carefully at the bylaw.
“The bylaw specifically speaks of ‘elected county officials,’ and Jackie is not an elected official, but maybe the wording could be looked into and clarified in the future,” Ms. McNichol said.
The resolution to appoint Mrs. Mahoney may be re-introduced at the next board meeting. However, Mr. Dolhof said if there is another county resident interested in committing to the planning board, there is still time to apply.
In addition to Mr. Kaido and Mr. Dolhof, the current members of the board are Tim Petersen, Gary Rosiczkowski, William Burke, Highway Superintendent Warren Shaw, County Treasurer Patricia O’Brien and County Board General Services Committee Chairman Jerry King.
Planning Board members serve for three-year terms and attend monthly meetings on the third Thursday of every month, although there may occasionally be special meetings called.
Lewis County residents interested in joining the planning board should call county Legislative Clerk Teresa Clark at 315-376-5356.
