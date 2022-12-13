Constable Hall offering caroling and photo ops

CONSTABLEVILLE — Constable Hall, 5909 John St., is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the writing of the famous Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nick” or “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”
To continue the celebration of the family connection to the author, Clement C. Moore, they will be hosting a Christmas Caroling event at 1 p.m. Saturday. People should come dressed for the weather since the entire event will be held outside the hall.
Lowville Chorus members will be on hand to perform some songs, as well as lead the public in many different carols. Beforehand, there will also be a limited amount of children’s kits available, for a nominal donation, to make some homemade jingle bell instruments to play along.
The hall will also be lit up with candles in the windows and several outside Christmas trees, for an opportunity to take Christmas photos, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
