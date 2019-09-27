CONSTABLEVILLE — A village man was accused of threatening violence against a woman with a protection order against him, causing two misdemeanor charges to be filed.
Simeon Kent, 46, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Mr. Kent allegedly threatened to harm a female at a High Street residence in the village during a “domestic incident” on the evening of Sept. 23.
Deputies found Mr. Kent to be in violation of a “refrain from contact” protection order.
He was taken to county jail after his arraignment at the Turin Town Court and held on $200 cash or $400 bond bail, the release said.
