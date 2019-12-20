CONSTABLEVILLE — A Fish Creek Road man was accused of assault for the second time in about a month by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Ian W. Weiler, 23, was charged with third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree contempt, all misdemeanors.
At about 4 a.m. on Monday, sheriff’s deputies investigated a domestic incident in which Mr. Weiler allegedly injured a woman “in close proximity to” a baby less than a year old.
An order of protection, violated by the current allegations, was filed on behalf of that woman one month ago against Mr. Weiler also relating to an incident that led to a third-degree assault charge in November.
In 2017, Mr. Weiler was charged by state police with a violation for second-degree harassment with physical contact relating to a domestic dispute as well.
Mr. Weiler was issued tickets to appear in the West Turin Town Court at a later date.
