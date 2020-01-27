TURIN — A Constableville man was charged with DWI by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office after midnight on Saturday.
Brett M. Compo, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated and a number of traffic infractions.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Mr. Compo was pulled over on Whiskey Lane in the town of Turin at about 12:30 a.m. for breaking traffic laws when he was given and allegedly failed field sobriety tests.
He was taken to the county Public Safety Building for further testing and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .21%. The legal limit for drunk driving is .08%.
He was released with a ticket to appear in the Turin Town Court at a later date.
Mr. Compo was previously charged with DWI in 2014.
