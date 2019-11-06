LYONSDALE — A Constableville man was charged Tuesday with two felonies by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies after an incident Monday on Moose River Road.
Brian J. Ripp II, 33, was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief, felony third-degree weapon possession, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and a second-degree harassment violation.
Mr. Ripp, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, is alleged to have chased down a vehicle and run it off Moose River Road on Monday night at about 11:40 p.m.
He is then accused of having used a “dangerous instrument” to threaten the driver in the other car before backing away to his vehicle and leaving.
After being arraigned in the Turin Town Court, Mr. Ripp was taken to county jail and held without bail.
The report said he will appear in the Lyonsdale Town Court at a later date.
