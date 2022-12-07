LOWVILLE — GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying has been hired to help the Lewis County Department of Social Services with its efforts to meet its obligation to create temporary and permanent housing for homeless and other people in need of shelter in the county.

The Watertown-based firm will study the feasibility and cost to create the facility in three potential locations, two of which are already county owned: the former Glenfield Elementary School currently used as temporary housing for DSS; land on Outer Stowe Street near to DSS’ usual offices currently under renovation; and Andover House at the First Presbyterian Church on North State Street in Lowville.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.