LOWVILLE — GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying has been hired to help the Lewis County Department of Social Services with its efforts to meet its obligation to create temporary and permanent housing for homeless and other people in need of shelter in the county.
The Watertown-based firm will study the feasibility and cost to create the facility in three potential locations, two of which are already county owned: the former Glenfield Elementary School currently used as temporary housing for DSS; land on Outer Stowe Street near to DSS’ usual offices currently under renovation; and Andover House at the First Presbyterian Church on North State Street in Lowville.
In August, DSS Commissioner Jennifer Jones presented the concept of a facility with a six-bed transitional living suite with three shared rooms, a shared kitchen and living room spaces for temporary housing along with some studio and one bedroom long-term housing units accessed with a separate entrance.
For months, Mrs. Jones has been leading a committee with Snow Belt Housing Company, Transitional Living Services and Lewis County Opportunities, to look at what is needed by the county population and the best ways to address that need, resulting in the mixed-use housing center idea.
The county is playing a supportive role in the process which is expected to include covering some of the attorney and engineering costs, however grant funding is expected to cover the rest of expenses to renovate or construct the housing, County Manager Ryan M. Piche said in August.
In their meeting on Tuesday evening, county legislators agreed to pay for the $30,700 contract with GYMO.
The company was the only one to respond to the request for qualifications sent out by DSS.
The GYMO team will visit and gather data on the sites and create preliminary designs, conceptual plans and budget estimates for each.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.