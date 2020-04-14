LOWVILLE — Building maintenance and new bridge projects in Lewis County were moved forward during the April Board of Legislators meeting.
Improvements and maintenance on the county highway garage went out to bid earlier this year and contracts were rewarded in their teleconference meeting on April 7.
Large windows composed of a number of small glass blocks notorious for leaking air and causing the building to be expensive to heat will be caulked by Aktor Corporation out of Waterville for $13,000. They will also remove asbestos from the window blocks.
Other windows in the Highway Department garage building will be replaced along with the siding and the overhead door canopy by Continental Construction, LLC in Gouverneur for a total of $184,900.
Evans Caulking of LaFargeville was awarded the contract to re-point the mortar of the old courthouse building on State Street and the public safety building on Outer Stowe Stret for a total of $81,000.
While the work was originally to be completed by the end of summer 2020, the board amended the resolutions because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to allow for some flexibility based on when restrictions are removed from various businesses and activities to be overseen by the relevant department heads.
The architecture firm of Barton and Loguidice will move on to the design phase for the bridge on River Road over Kimberly Creek in the town of Harrisburg.
The firm completed the hydrologic and hydraulic bridge span analysis agreed upon in December that was the first phase of the project.
The design phase will cost $21,201.
