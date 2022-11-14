Copenhagen approves Rutland fire contract

In their drill team trophy room at the Fire Hall, the Copenhagen Fire Department Corp. board discussed business during their October meeting. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

COPENHAGEN — For the first time in 133 years, the village no longer has a fire department and has entered into a contract for fire protection with another municipality.

After a public hearing in which many of the 15 people in attendance asked the board a number of questions about the $2,300 contract with Rutland Volunteer Fire Department that will cover the village through the end of the year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.