COPENHAGEN — The village of Copenhagen’s Board of Trustees will have a special meeting to open bids for the village’s snow removal and equipment needs for 2022. The meeting will be held at the Copenhagen Village Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Latest News
- Snowtown USA celebration canceled due to COVID-19
- Waddington town officials to be sworn in Monday
- Gov. Hochul’s office says National Guard out of nurses; state exploring other options for Samaritan Medical Center
- Watertown’s Lundy Group announces plans for 30-acre business park in LeRay
- Jefferson County reports one COVID-19 death Wednesday; tri-county virus cases rise by 270
- Oswego County daily COVID update: 221 new cases; positivity percentage: 26.63%; face masks distributed
- Village of Massena seeking proposals for grant-writing services
- Town, village of Massena holding special meetings to finalize rescue squad transfer
Most Popular
-
Lead actor Jeff Garlin to reportedly remain on ‘The Goldbergs’
-
Microchip implanted under skin could be your COVID vaccine passport
-
Three new restaurants open in Watertown
-
Barroom in Clayton known for wings, customer relationships closes after 53 years
-
Plane makes emergency landing in town of Lyme; witness describes what she saw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.