COPENHAGEN — Village trustees voted 4-1 Wednesday to dissolve the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department after the extended deadline passed for their opportunity to hand over the department’s finances and assets to the board for management and avoid the department’s shutdown at least for a year.

Candace Randall, attorney for the village, said no further steps can be taken, including signing an agreement with any other fire department for protection for at least 30 days so that anyone interested in calling for a public vote on the decision can get signatures from 20% of the total number of voters in the last general election.

