COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen CARES Collaborative is becoming more organized. The newly formed group hosted its first community event in December — Hometown Holiday — and is now holding monthly meetings to make plans for future events.
The group’s mission is “to enhance the health, safety and resilience of the community, its residents, businesses and visitors while promoting and maintaining a sense of unity, pride and small-town character.”
During the group’s Jan. 13 meeting, representatives of the Copenhagen Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Floyd Lyng Post 0723 were in attendance to discuss the next project, veterans memorial banners.
Residents will be invited to purchase banners in honor of their loved ones. The banners will be displayed along the village streets. A subcommittee was formed for the project with Cyndy Pridell as the facilitator. There was also talk of working with the veterans organizations to make the Memorial Day parade “bigger and better.”
Tanner Souva is creating a website for the Copenhagen CARES Collaborative.
The collaborative decided to continue with its village beautification project with the purchase of more planters for Main Street and is setting up a program for businesses and individuals to be responsible for the care of the plants.
The collaborative has established a bank account with Community Bank utilizing funds received from the village and proceeds from its inaugural community event.
The next meeting is 5 p.m. Thursday in the Copenhagen Central School cafeteria, accessible by the back doors near the faculty room and the new gym.
