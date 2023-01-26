Copenhagen remembers loved ones

Molly Williams of the Copenhagen CARES Collaborative stands before the memory tree in the gazebo in Copenhagen. Elaine M. Avallone/ Johnson Newspapers Corp

COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Cares Collaborative sponsored a Memory Tree in conjunction with its holiday celebration. The tree was lit following the Dec. 3 holiday parade and prayers by local clergy.

The following names represented bulbs on the tree.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.