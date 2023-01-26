COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Cares Collaborative sponsored a Memory Tree in conjunction with its holiday celebration. The tree was lit following the Dec. 3 holiday parade and prayers by local clergy.
The following names represented bulbs on the tree.
Maurice J. Aubin, Maurice Aubin, Bernie and Lillian Bercume, Conner Berrus, Debbie Beyer, Jim Black, Marie Black, Frank Boulio, Mary Boulio, Danny Boyle, Bernard Brady, Jan Marie Brady, Francis and Richard Brower, Richard (Klutcher) Bush, Tom Carroll, Bernard Carter, Dorothy Carter, Bruce Clarke, Bruce Clarke, Bruce Clarke, Donald Congdon, Raymond Congdon, Shawn Cooper, Hugh Darring, Nora Darring, Eliza Dekin, Micky Dolan, Ronnie Dolan, Richard Doolittle, John and Grace Drewes, Pat Eaton, Al Eisel, Billy Eisel, Henry and Nettie Eisel, Doris and Stanley Ernst, Warren Flanders, Augustine Freeman, Rober Fuhs, Debbie Gagnon, Phylis Gaines, Tom Gracey, Brian Groff, Carl Groff, Doris Groff, Sherry Groff, Arlene Guys, James II Hall, Ruth and Raymond Hall, Viva Hall, Darwin and Fran Harris, Norma and Harry Haul, Fran Hebert, Sylvio and Fran Hebert, Sylvio Hebert, Cassandra Hodge, Cynthia Hodge, Norman Hodge, Bea Hodkinson, Jewett, Tommy II Jones, Alton Jones, Norman and Gert Jones, Ralph and Rose Kidder, Harold Kidder, Ralph Kidder, Ruth and Raymond Kidder, Sterling and Mary Kinney, Rita Kloster, Danny Kloster, Joe Kloster, Joyce Lehman, Ruby Lehman, Summer Marie Liscum, Brenda Liscum, Sadie Liscum, Emmanuel Liscum Sr., Virginia Lundy, Doris Manchester, Lyle Manchester, Mabel Martin, Jay Merrill, Gloria Meuller, Lori Micek,Derek Moore, Emily Mullin, Fred and Nellie Nicholl, Barbara Parker, Gerald Persons, Mary Persons, Nancy Persons, Richard Persons, John Pickarski, Harry and Elma Pickel, Brenda (Hall) Race, Wesley Rickard, Richard Robbins, Ostrid Rtesinger, Shirley Schermerhorn, Junior Shatraw, Al Shatraw, Bill Sheehan, Billie Jo Sheehan, Francis Sheehan, Grace Sheehan, Ted Simmons, Cliffford Snyder, Dorothy Snyder, Fred Snyder, Mary Anne Snyder, Ted Snyder, Irene J. Stafford, Bruce Stephenson, Andrew Sullivan, Anna Sullivan, Harold and Anna Sullivan, Harold and Anny Sullivan, Joan Sullivan, Patty Sullivan, Shirley Sullivan, Don Swain, Mike Swain, Gloria (Hall) Tabor, Charlie Taylor, Tina Thompson, Jim Trainham, Wesley Van Luven, Van Luven, Willy and Jenny Vary, Brian Vary, Margaret and Maurice Vogt, Jacob Vogt, Leonard Vogt, Lil Vogt, Nickolas Vogt, Robert Vogt, Rose Marie Watson, Hazel Waugh, Don and Zach Waugh, Elwood and Ruth Waugh, Nina Waugh, Zach Williams, Louise Robert Williams, Ronald Williams, Bob Wilmot, Lawrence Woodruff, Clarence and Alice Young, Clyde Young, Eulan and Marion Young, Norma Young, Tammy Young, Walter Young, William Young and Edna Yousey.
