COPENHAGEN — Taking on the clerk position in May 2021 with no hand-over from the previous long-term clerk — no insights into where documents were kept or passwords to access village accounts — was challenging. But the endless stream of Freedom of Information Law requests and misdirected public anger relating to the dissolution of the fire department made it overwhelming, so Lori Wheeler found a new job.

In a special meeting last week, the village board accepted her resignation.

