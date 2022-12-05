COPENHAGEN — Taking on the clerk position in May 2021 with no hand-over from the previous long-term clerk — no insights into where documents were kept or passwords to access village accounts — was challenging. But the endless stream of Freedom of Information Law requests and misdirected public anger relating to the dissolution of the fire department made it overwhelming, so Lori Wheeler found a new job.
In a special meeting last week, the village board accepted her resignation.
“When I do a job I throw myself into it and I do my best,“ Mrs. Wheeler said after the meeting. “I just ignored everything else (in my life) … but it’s not that I don’t appreciate the opportunity I was given here.”
A big incentive to take a new job was to make more time for her grandbaby.
“I think we’ve done a lot of good stuff, even if some people don’t like it,” she said.
Trustees also approved contracting North Country Certified Public Accountants of Lowville to manage the village’s finances, which had previously been the responsibility of the combined clerk and treasurer position. All approval and oversight processes involving the board will remain the same.
The accounting firm will also perform a full audit of the village’s finances as has been Mayor Mark A. Souva’s intention since he took office in January 2021.
“We had them on board to do the audit (last year) but they were so swamped with work and couldn’t fit us in but now they’ve made time for us. Every time we’ve asked a little bit more from them, they’ve stepped up to the plate for us, so this is just a next step,” Deputy Mayor Kimberly R. Vogt said after the meeting.
Mr. Souva said the process would have been further delayed without Mrs. Wheeler’s extensive reorganization efforts in the office, but that now the long list of financial documents that will be needed for the audit will be accessed quickly.
The next clerk will also not have to take care of requests for registrar services including the provision of marriage licenses and death certificates now that the board agreed to transfer the service to the town of Denmark clerk through the end of 2024 for a fee of $100 per year, completing a process that began in 2020 according to the village board meeting minutes.
The responsibility to appoint a new clerk falls to Mr. Souva, and he said he has already spoken to two people who he says have the skills to be a good clerk.
He hopes to have someone to recommend to the board for approval as soon as possible, ideally in their meeting this month, but that Deputy Clerk Gail Alexander will continue to be available for office hours.
With the fire department dissolution complete and the office organized and ready for hand over, the clerk position will return to a part-time job as it was before Mrs. Wheeler.
The village is still in the process of securing the location for the new fire protection provider, Rutland Fire Department, to station one of its trucks to cut down on response time if there is a fire in the village.
Trustee Kerry Colton said after the meeting that he expects a ceiling-mount propane heater will be installed in the village’s equipment garage attached to the offices and the plans are in place to optimize the space to fit the truck in the building.
“It will fit with a few minor alterations to the overhead door and the truck,” he said. “It will fit.”
The adaptations include replacing a reinforcement bar on the garage door with a low-profile metal plate and recessing lights into the bumper of the fire truck that are currently protected by a wide edge that could then be eliminated.
Rutland Fire Chief William Kalin agreed that the light adaptation could be a good fix and would not impede the effectiveness of the lights.
He also confirmed the village board’s claim that local residents have been applying to fight fires with his department, which will help to shave more time off responses to fires.
“We’ve had a fair amount of people who have expressed interest in membership in the fire company and we’re still accepting applications,” Mr. Kalin said.
Applications go through an extensive vetting process that includes approval by members of the fire company, background checks, reference checks and final approval by the Rutland Fire District Board,
The village reportedly has also fixed three of the four fire hydrants that have been slated for repair since 2019 and 2020. A more complicated repair of one of the hydrants led to a water shut-off for about four hours on Tuesday.
