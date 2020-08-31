COPENHAGEN — Having received Certificate of Need approval from the state Department of Health in early August, the Lewis County Health System plans to move forward with the renovation and modernization of the Copenhagen Health Center.
The board awarded a contract to Capital Construction Corp. of Watertown, on Aug. 26.
Bids from Bette and Cring, Watertown, and Northern Tier Contracting, Gouverneur, also arrived before the deadline along with a bid that did not meet the deadline and was not opened. Capital Construction Corp. submitted the low bid at $355,075.
The goal is to modernize the existing building — a modular structure built in the 1960s — and update key areas of the structure to enhance the patient and family experience and to meet current building codes.
According to Hospital CEO Jerry Cayer, the scope of work is to renovate the structure, update the mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure, and meet the licensing requirements of the Department of Health.
Construction should begin by Oct. 1 and the target date for completion is Jan. 1, 2021.
The clinic could then be reopened by mid-winter.
“This will be driven by successfully recruiting a family nurse practitioner and completing insurance credentialing,” Mr. Cayer said.
The Copenhagen Health Center was closed in May 2019 when the state Department of Health notified the hospital that the clinic had not been properly licensed since 2006.
Upon completion of the renovations, the goal is to have the health center staffed four days a week by a family nurse practitioner.
“Initially, we will likely staff two days per week, growing to three days per week and then achieving four days,” the CEO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.