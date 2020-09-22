COPENHAGEN — During an emergency meeting of village Board of Trustees on Tuesday morning, a state of emergency was declared due to a water shortage.
The village and a portion of Denmark, which draws water from the Copenhagen Water Distribution System, is covered by this state of emergency.
The village has been under a water conservation notice since Sept. 10, and those restrictions of not watering lawns or gardens, washing cars or topping off pools is in affect. In addition, the state of emergency allows the village to take measures and seek funding to remedy the situation. The state of emergency expires Oct. 21.
