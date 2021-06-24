COPENHAGEN — A family of five with a child on the way lost their home to fire Thursday afternoon.
The trailer at 10378 Plank Road was fully engulfed with billowing smoke, which attracted the attention of a Fort Drum soldier.
According to the property owner, Nicole C. Bowen, the soldier called 911 and broke the door down to ensure there was no one inside.
“He didn’t have to do that. He put himself in danger for us. I’m just so thankful to him,” Ms. Bowen said.
Although he found the house empty of humans, he did find two dogs and five puppies in the kennel outside of, but next to, the house and got them all to safety.
“A turtle was lost and some baby raccoons they rescued, too,” Tracie Scoville said at the scene. “They had everything for the new baby in there — all gone. When you don’t have a lot losing it all is so hard.”
Six months pregnant, Ms. Bowen and her boyfriend Anthony Fish, Ms. Scoville’s son, have been working toward getting a new, larger trailer for the location and were about to bring a storage container for all of their belongings so the foundation could be prepared for the new double-wide.
The loss of all of those belongings brought them to tears.
“We lost all (of my children’s) stuff,” Mr. Fish said, referring to his 3- and 4-year-olds who reside with him and Ms. Bowen. “They loved their things and now I’ve got to tell them it’s all ...”
The thought of telling them, as the couple sat on the back of a fire truck near their destroyed “everything,” was more than he could bear in that moment.
For Ms. Bowen, 25, who purchased the 7.5 acre property in 2017, said she was “distraught” that all she had worked for was lost.
“I was 22 years old when I bought this house. When you buy something like this, you think it’s a real accomplishment, but then something like this happens.”
This is the second home destroyed by fire for Ms. Bowen. When she was 11 years old, her home with her parents burned down.
“This is kind of giving me flashbacks to what happened then. The smells, some of the sounds,” she said, “Now though, I understand more of what my parents went through then. When I was 11, I didn’t understand.”
Smoke was still wafting from the shell of the mobile home at 5:45 p.m., but the fire appeared to be contained.
“It was going pretty good when I got here, but manpower is pretty hard to get during the day during the week,” said Copenhenhagen Fire Chief Bill Henry, noting there was only person available from their department when the call first came in just after 4 p.m., so they started with an exterior approach until other units arrived.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Lewis County fire report, but propane tanks in the back of the trailer “bleeding off from the heat” made suppressing the fire more challenging.
Volunteer fire departments from Castorland, Lowville, Rutland and West Carthage, as well as Lewis County Search & Rescue and Lewis County Fire Management assisted at the scene. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
Ms. Bowen, whose baby is due in September, reached out on her Facebook page for clothing in sizes to fit the children including 4T, 3T, size small men’s shirts, medium men’s shorts, medium maternity pants, large women’s shirts, large men’s shirts and pants 32/32.
