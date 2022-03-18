COPENHAGEN — What appeared to be an uncontested race for two seats on the village board turned into a three-way battle with a last minute write-in push.
Kim R. Vogt, a trustee from 2008 to 2014 and again since 2018, was up for reelection. She and Kerry J. Colton were the only two candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.
Mr. Colton filed a candidate petition to fill the spot left vacant when Benjamin A. Shambo served his last day as trustee after three terms on March 9. He announced his intended resignation earlier this year.
Although they were both triumphant, a push for a write-in candidate attempting to oust Mrs. Vogt, Patricia G. Bates, came close to getting the job done.
Flyers distributed to village residents and posted on Mr. Shambo’s unofficial Village of Copenhagen Facebook page among others encouraged voters not to approve the proposition to move the village’s election day to coincide with the general election in November, to write-in Ms. Bates for trustee and not to vote for Mrs. Vogt, accusing her of trying to dissolve the village fire department.
Mrs. Vogt was a member of the board that decided in 2018 to dissolve the department’s firematic drill team, the Copenhagen Cubs, because of the high insurance costs to the village resulting from a number of drill team injuries.
She has also been vocal about bringing the department’s finances under the village’s oversight to get them in order after a critical audit by the state Comptroller’s Office, which she has said is appropriate because the department is part of the village and the village’s responsibility.
The current mayor and another trustee who were elected last year agree.
In multiple interviews and meetings, Mrs. Vogt has said she does not want to see the department dissolved but is concerned that it is having similar issues to that of the former Champion Fire Department before its dissolution, which is why she believes it is important to get the bookkeeping and financial issues solved.
The fire department has been a divisive topic for village residents for the past four years.
The final election tally was 126 for Mr. Colton, 64 for Mrs. Vogt and 51 for Ms. Bates.
Village elections will now be held in November on the same day as general elections after 74 residents voted in favor of the proposition, with 58 in opposition.
