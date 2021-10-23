COPENHAGEN — An escalated “domestic dispute” between a village couple led to six charges including a felony on Thursday morning.
Chad M. Gaffney, 38, was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and five misdemeanors including fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with the intent to use it, second-degree menacing with a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief for preventing an emergency call and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The incident, which started overnight on Monday in the residence Mr. Gaffney shares with the victim, was called in to 911 at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller, a staff member at Carthage Area Hospital called to report a couple arguing in the parking lot.
The victim claimed that she and Mr. Gaffney had been in a argument that turned physical the night before in which he took her phone from her to prevent her from calling 911, physically restrained her and blocked her from the door.
She accused him of punching and slapping her during the altercation and using a red folding knife to stab the mattress directly next to her “in a threatening manner.”
Mr. Keller said in the morning, she told troopers the two left the residence together in her car to go to work but she told him she had a headache and she was having trouble seeing.
Mr. Gaffney drove away from the hospital before law enforcement arrived.
The Watertown Police Department found the car later on Central Street in the city and on Thursday, Mr. Gaffney was found in front of the Copenhagen residence by state police.
He was arraigned in the town of Denmark court and remanded to Lewis County Jail without bail.
Mr. Keller said this wasn’t the first report of domestic violence for the couple.
Mr. Gaffney was on parole after serving time in state prison on drug and grand larceny charges from 2018 until his release on Nov. 28, according to the state Department of Corrections website.
In 2012, he was convicted of assaulting his wife at their home and was in state prison for just over a year of his 1½- to 3-year sentence before being released on parole.
