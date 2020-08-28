LOWVILLE — A 23-year-old Copenhagen man was charged by state police recently for having alleged sexual contact with a girl under the age of 11.
Warren A. Wilkerson, 23, of Copenhagen, is charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mr. Wilkerson had the alleged sexual contact at a residence in the town of Greig.
He was arraigned in Lewis County Court via Skype and was released on his own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.