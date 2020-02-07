Copenhagen man charged with burglary again

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged a Copenhagen man on Wednesday for alleged theft on Dec. 20.
Ryan J. Godlewski, 28, was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Mr. Godlewski is accused of stealing merchandise from the Lowville Walmart.
He had previously been banned from the store.
Mr. Godlewski was similarly charged in Jefferson County twice last year.
In August he was issued 10 counts of misdemeanor petit larceny by the state police for an incident on State Route 126 in the town of Rutland, and in October he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing $1,600 worth of merchandise from Home Depot in Watertown.
Mr. Godlewski was arraigned in the Lowville Town Court and is expected to return to court at a later date.
The Walmart loss prevention associate assisted deputies in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.