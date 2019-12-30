LOWVILLE — In the early hours of Sunday, a Copenhagen man was charged with a misdemeanor for having a significant amount of pot.
Zachary Woods, 22, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana by Village Police.
According to the police department’s news release on the incident, Mr. Woods was stopped by local and State Police officers because his vehicle was missing an inspection sticker on the windshield. As a result, about 5.89 ounces of marijuana were allegedly discovered in his possession during the ensuing investigation.
Mr. Woods was issued with a ticket to appear in the Lowville Village Court at a later date.
