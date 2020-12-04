CROGHAN — Peter F. Martin, 50, of Copenhagen, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday morning.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:47 a.m., Mr. Martin was traveling north on Cross Road in a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to stop at the intersection of Second Road in the town of Croghan. His vehicle continued through the intersection and came to rest against a rock ledge.
Mr. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Assisting the sheriff’s office was the county district attorney, state police, Castorland Fire Department, Beaver Falls ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Beller’s Towing.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.