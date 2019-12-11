COPENHAGEN — Allegations stemming from incidents on Oct. 24 and 25 led to two felony sex charges made against a village man on Tuesday.
Garrett L. Munden, 23, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with two counts each of felony third-degree rape and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the office’s news release on the incident, Mr. Munden allegedly had sex with a girl younger than 17 years old “several times” in October.
He was arraigned in Denmark Town Court and returned to the county jail where he was being held on a probation violation.
Bail was set at $200 on the current charge.
In 2015, Mr. Munden pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual misconduct for having sexual contact with a girl under 15 years old.
The investigation which led to the charges was conducted by deputies with the assistance of the probation department and child protective services.
