MARTINSBURG — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Saturday morning snowmobile crash that killed one man.
The sheriff’s office says that at about 12:54 a.m., Ladet J. Goutermout, 21, of Copenhagen, was traveling west on Rector Road in the town of Martinsburg on a 2019 Polaris snowmobile when he failed to negotiate a curve on the road. Mr. Goutermout then exited the road and struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Lewis County Search and Rescue, Martinsburg Fire Department and Groff’s Towing.
