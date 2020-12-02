LOWVILLE — Kenneth Clarke was reappointed mayor of Copenhagen on Tuesday morning, despite the protests of some village residents and a “no” vote by one trustee.
Mr. Clarke resigned as mayor to satisfy the legal requirements that would allow him access to his retirement after his resignation as a corrections officer. Both jobs are linked to the state retirement system.
While re-appointing Mr. Clarke was a matter of form, village attorney Joseph W. Russell noted the decision was ultimately up to the board and that Mr. Clarke is not entitled to the position automatically.
A number of village residents wrote letters to the board requesting Mr. Clarke not be reinstated due to poor leadership skills and questionable decisions.
Trustee Ben Shambo said while he is not “personally ignoring” the concerns raised by those citizens, he does not believe they are representative of the general population or of the board, that Mr. Clarke had done nothing illegal and that he had been working hard for the village.
“I see no reason not to appoint him at least for the rest of his term,” Mr. Shambo said.
Before the final vote, Trustee Kim Vogt, whose husband was one of the letter’s author, took the opposite stance.
“I feel he lacks effective leadership. He’s made decisions I don’t approve of, not the least of which he had resigned as of Nov. 20, but he was still acting in an official capacity even yesterday,” she said, after submitting the letters and a list of back-up documentation for the claims in the letters.
Issues raised in the correspondence included allegedly causing the village to loose a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to go toward a back-up water supply by missing the December 2019 deadline; purchasing a 10-year-old used garbage truck without properly vetting it or following protocols to look at other options, resulting in significant repair expenses totalling about $7,000. The truck had a 30-day warrantee and was delivered without a working starter motor and a rusted fuel tank requiring replacement; buying a tract of land from the fire department — which is owned by the village — for $1 when serving previously as mayor without following the required procedures or informing the board of the sale. The land was not listed for bidding; and “silencing another elected village trustee from speaking” by telling West Carthage Mayor Scott M. Burto that Mrs. Vogt didn’t have “permission” to represent the village regarding its water problems, which came out during public meetings in September 2019 and on Nov. 18.
The final vote for Mr. Clarke was three in favor of his reinstatement and one, Mrs. Vogt, against.
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Clarke disputed the accusations against him.
“There’s a lot of misunderstanding going on. You know what? I blame it on the COVID ... because everything we do through Zoom doesn’t get out to the people the way it should because people don’t like the computers or people don’t like Zoom,” Mr. Clarke said.
To mitigate the situation, he is considering holding a “town hall meeting” in which he would have the village staff and engineer answer questions from residents.
Addressing some of the issues raised in the letters, Mr. Clarke said the million dollar grant expired before he became mayor and that he was “the one trying to prolong it and a lot of people think I’m the one who threw it away.”
A Times article on Oct. 4, 2019, covered the meeting in which Mr. Clarke said he was trying to get an extension of the deadline for that grant until March 31, but it had not been given by Claude A. Curley of the Department of Health.
Mr. Clarke said he stood by the purchase of the truck because he was able to trade in the old garbage truck which no other company would take, and that the company will eventually reimburse the village about $3,000 of the almost $6,000 in tank repairs. He said the $700 for the starter motor will also be returned to the village coffers.
On the land issue, while Mr. Clarke admitted to buying the parcel from the fire department for $1, he said his first request to purchase the tract was before he was on the board in 2001 and that he was a trustee when he bought it. He also said he thought the lawyer handling the sale would have notified him if he was doing something wrong.
According to the deed filing receipt, the land was purchased in 2012 when Mr. Clarke was mayor.
Mr. Clarke also admitted he told Mr. Burto in 2019 that Mrs. Vogt did not have permission to speak on behalf of the village regarding water after he was elected as mayor and took over work on the water problem.
“It’s not good business to have two people negotiate for the same thing,” he said.
Mr. Clarke was sworn-in and is again the acting mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.