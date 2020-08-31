COPENHAGEN — Copenhagen Central School was a recipient of a $3,200 grant from the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.
The Kids Heart Challenge and America Heart Challenge grant allows school to target whole-body wellness in support of physical and emotional health.
The school will utilize the funds to refocus its obstacle course.
The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge awarded more than $400,000 to more than 180 elementary, middle and high schools who participated in either the in-school or digital programs for the 2019-2020 school year. Kids Heart Challenge offers physical activations to get elementary students’ hearts pumping such as hoops or jumping rope paired with digital missions to learn life-saving skills like Hands-Only CPR.
Grant recipients are now able to implement a variety of wellness activities with additions such as physical activity equipment, CPR training resources, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities on their campuses.
“When kids are feeling anxious, they can go through this obstacle course,” Copenhagen physical education teacher Kaillie O’Mara said in a prepared statement. “This will allow them to refocus themselves socially and emotionally while also being physically active.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans only 20% of children get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations. Both the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are rooted in proven science which has shown that children who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood.
In addition to improved physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include improved grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression[3].
Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for improved health outcomes for healthier communities. Schools are encouraged to register now for the school-based programs to bring expanded curriculum resources to students in the 2020-21 school year. All participating schools are eligible to apply for the next grant cycle.
“The American Heart Association is proud to help support our local schools,” said Stacy Spaziani, Regional Director for the American Heart Association. “Helping students learn to live longer, healthier lives means keeping both their minds and their bodies engaged.”
To learn more about other school programs, or to make a donation to the American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org/kids.
