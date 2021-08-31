COPENHAGEN — The Board of Trustees will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss having Lewis County Board of Elections take over all elections for the village and move them to November with other elections. Currently, the village’s elections are held in March.
The meeting will be held at the Village of Copenhagen Hall, Main Street.
