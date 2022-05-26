COPENHAGEN — The village Board of Trustees has set a special meeting to discuss the repair of Maiden Lane, the village insurance bill and all other business at 6 p.m. today at the village hall, Main Street.
As of June 8, the monthly board meetings, held on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., will be held in person only and will no longer be recorded on Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.