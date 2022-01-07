Copenhagen village goes virtual for next meeting

COPENHAGEN — In accordance with the state’s extension of virtual access to public meetings, the Copenhagen Village Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 via Zoom. The public will have the opportunity to hear and or view the meeting live.

A link to the meeting is posted to the village website, www.Copenhagen.racog.org. A transcript of the meeting will be provided at a later date on the village website.

