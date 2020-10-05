Copenhagen warns of discoloration in water

COPENHAGEN — The Village of Copenhagen and Town of Denmark Water District 1 are currently under a water emergency due to extremely low water levels.
Beginning Tuesday, the village will be supplementing the Stoddard Road wells with an emergency supply of water.
Customers should be aware that there may be a slight discoloration in the water that could cause staining to whites during laundry cleaning. Steps are being taken to eliminate this problem.
