COPENHAGEN — There will be no more waiting. The Copenhagen board moved forward with the dissolution of its fire department on Tuesday evening and while the meeting to make that happen was short, the accusation-laden discussion that followed was not.
Mayor Mark A. Souva addressed the 17 people present — many from the fire department and the department’s auxiliary — with a short explanation of the meeting’s purpose.
“It is our position that we not waste any further taxpayer funds on this matter and ask that the fire department abide by the law and return all the funds and equipment to the village within 10 days. We hope that they will do the right thing,” Mr. Souva said.
“This action could have been avoided if the fire department had abided by contracts as stipulated that an audit of all accounts be done,” he added. “They have been asked multiple times in the past year to provide this information and have chosen not to comply. This board has done everything possible to avoid this but has met resistance from the fire department to turn over the books and allow an audit from an outside source to be conducted.”
About seven minutes after the meeting was called to order following the passage of four resolutions that either documented the dissolution or will ensure fire protection for the village going forward, the mayor attempted to close the meeting but the president of the corporate side of the department, James Henry, interjected a question.
“What happened to the resolution in the last meeting that you were going to the Supreme Court?” Mr. Henry asked.
No resolution was made to bring to the Supreme Court the village board’s objections to the petition for a public referendum on dissolving the department during the Oct. 20 meeting. The village’s attorney for the fire department situation, Candace L. Randall, said that if the board rejected the petition, their objections would go to the Lewis County Supreme Court for a hearing. The board rejected the petition although she had said it could take longer and cost more to go through the Supreme Court than holding a special election for the referendum.
She had also said at one point in that meeting that anyone could submit objections to the court for review.
Mrs. Randall and Mayor Souva clarified that the resolution passed in the last meeting gave the mayor power to “sign anything necessary to move forward” with the dissolution.
“Real nice. They say one thing and do just the opposite. Nice work people, real nice,” Mr. Henry responded in outrage. “It was a play of words.”
Although the meeting was officially closed not long after when attendees and board members started talking over each other, a number of people present remained to call out the board for its handling of the dissolution by not allowing a referendum.
They made a smattering of other complaints like a perceived lack of information provided by the village clerk — an appointed not elected position in the village — in response to a Freedom of Information Act request for the amount of money paid for Mrs. Randall’s services.
Trustee Kimberly A. Vogt clarified that the clerk can only provide existing documents under FOIA requests, not create new documents, and Mrs. Randall confirmed that she has not yet submitted invoices for her services.
Not all of those present found fault with the village.
“You people seem to forget why we’re in the position we’re in,” village resident Gail Alexander said. “Where’s the 2021 books? ‘Well, we don’t have them to give to them but we’re pretty sure everything’s there.’ That’s why we’re here.”
The village and the towns contracting with the fire department for protection have repeatedly asked for a comprehensive audit by an outside company since the department’s former treasurer was charged last year with grand larceny for stealing $27,000 from the law firm for which she worked. At least $10,000 was made available to cover the high cost of the audit by the municipalities.
Although Mr. Henry claimed that “no one would touch” the department’s audit because of the media coverage of the situation, the village board had found an accounting firm in Rochester that was willing and provided its information to the fire department and that the accountants had reached out to the department but had not heard back.
Tempers and accusations were hot although one of the most vocal attendees, Julie Deveines, did listen to Trustee Kerry J. Colton when he responded to her demand for a reason for not holding a public vote on the dissolution.
“It’s because the village does not know the stuff behind the scenes and we cannot tell them,” he said. “If people knew what we know, what’s being investigated or not, it would be different.”
When asked why, then, the board didn’t wait until any investigations were complete, Mrs. Vogt said. “Because all this is doing is costing us money. They are misappropriating funds. Period. And they continue to do so. They’re taking your taxpayer dollars and pissing it down a rat hole.”
Mr. Kerry added that he believes the dissolution should have taken place 10 months ago.
Mrs. Deveines’ response: “Why can’t the village just micro-manage what they’re doing over there?” which elicited a frustrated and simultaneous version of “that’s what we’re trying to do” from the board and even some residents present who support the dissolution.
The four resolutions were passed to move the dissolution process forward during the meeting — one to set a public hearing for Nov. 14 on the board’s intention to sign a contract with the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and three others requiring a letter be sent to the department asking for the return of all funds and “tax payer assets” within 10 days.
Letters will also be sent to county officials and mutual aid fire departments informing them of the dissolution and giving permission to negotiate the lease for storage space in the village for a fire truck to be provided by Rutland.
The resolution to set the public hearing passed unanimously. The other three passed 3-1 with Trustee Patricia G. Bates voting against them.
In an interview after the room had cleared, Trustee Shareef J. Stokely wanted to make one point clear.
“The bottom line is, it’s a leadership problem but what I want the fire department to know — the members themselves — is that it’s not the members that we’re talking to, it’s the leadership,” Mr. Stokely said. “It’s not the members fighting the fires. It’s not the ones fighting the fires. It’s just the leadership.”
The fire department is legally required to return all documents, funds and assets to the village no later than Nov. 11.
