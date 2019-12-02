COPENHAGEN — A village woman was charged with DWI by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office after driving off the road.
Melissa L. Coss, 50, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and various traffic infractions on Nov. 26.
According to the news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a vehicle that was reportedly off the side of County Route 194, finding it in a ditch near the intersection with Hayes Road, with no one in the car.
When Ms. Coss was found at a nearby residence, the report said “it was determined that she was intoxicated” when she ended up in the ditch while trying to turn her vehicle around.
She was issued tickets to appear in the Denmark Town Court at a later date and released.
