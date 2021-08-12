LOWVILLE — If a county-wide water district and new connective infrastructure are built, population growth and — maybe — new industries will come. At least that is the stance taken by a group of engineers.
“Water is the economic currency of the future,” according to an engineering study of the municipal water systems in central Lewis County.
County legislators were again encouraged to consider the possibility of forming such a district over the next three years, starting with a corridor around state Route 12, during the recommendation presentation made last week based on a $300,000 study that began earlier this year.
The towns of Lowville, Denmark, Martinsburg and Watson, along with the village of Copenhagen, were subjects of the study.
A 2017 study of three municipal water systems in the southern region of the county — the towns of Leyden, Lyonsdale and Lewis — came to a similar conclusion, suggesting a regional water district for southern Lewis County to create long term water solvency for economic development.
The current study was focused on the current water production, infrastructure and quality; improvements needed on current systems; and whether or not the current systems will meet future water requirements taking into consideration any current improvements and the financial impact on the community through rates, budget share and debt service where it exists.
The majority of the hour-long meeting was spent by the engineers reinforcing why the county-wide district is the best long-term solution while acknowledging that it needs to be done incrementally and with the support of the participating communities and ensuring the municipal leaders understand the positive impacts such a district would have for their residents.
Limited findings from the study were provided for each system, primarily consisting of the problems that need to be fixed, but the report that has not yet been finalized will contain all of the detailed, comprehensive information.
All of the water systems studied are reportedly having problems with contaminants known as trihalomethanes, or THMs.
THMs are common water contaminants resulting from the interaction of chlorine used for water treatment and organic matter that can be found in water, especially from surface sources, although there are some treatment options suggested in the slide show that can eradicate the problem.
The town of Lowville has been working on finding a solution to its THM problem because of a state Department of Health order to do so, according to the presentation.
In Watson, a part of one of the water districts now has a ground well, new water pipes in the ground and a storage tank which has caused a significant rate increase.
Martinsburg has a number of groundwater wells and Denmark, although using a combination of surface and ground water, was indicated as not having enough water to meet its needs.
Copenhagen continues to have the most complicated water challenges with very few options since there are no groundwater opportunities and the surface water sources have limited quantities, especially during drought, or poor quality.
The study found that the best option will be to build infrastructure to bring water from the West Carthage-Carthage joint water district as a secondary supply at a cost of $4.5 million, which will need to be done, they indicated, regardless of the formation of a county-wide district.
Although village of Lowville leaders declined to be part of the study, the village’s supply was mentioned in the presentation multiple times because it is a source for all of the towns in the study.
The slideshow and presenters mistakenly stated the village’s water source as the Black River, which was corrected during the presentation by Legislator Richard Chartrand. It was also erroneously indicated that the water is currently contaminated with THMs, which had been a problem in the past.
“Village water comes from a spring/stream fed reservoir,” village Mayor Joseph Beagle wrote in a letter to legislators. “The village has never drawn water from the Black River, as historically, the paper mills poured their pollution directly into the river. One must remember, water doesn’t flow up hill.”
He also noted that the 2020 annual Drinking Water Quality Report completed by the state found no violations of contaminant or other quality standards, noting the report is available on the village’s website, he said.
Mr. Beagle reminded the board that Lowville has invested $33 million in its water and wastewater infrastructure including beginning a search for viable groundwater wells in 2017, through grants and no interest loans, with small incremental rate changes.
Acknowledging in a follow-up interview that the village has made significant improvements in their system, County Manager Ryan Piche said that most other municipalities are not making the investments needed and no municipality in the county, including the village, are making changes that will provide safe water in the quantities that will be needed for economic development and in the long term in general.
Low water rates across the county compared to the rest of the state and the country were said to limit the funds available for system maintenance over the years and will continue to be a stumbling block for some funding sources, notably the USDA Rural Development grant program.
“The fact of the matter is this report and the southern Lewis Water Report say the same thing,” Mr. Piche said at the meeting. “Lewis County is eligible for millions and millions of dollars of infrastructure funding (but) we do not charge our residents high enough water rates to qualify for USDA funds. So, we’ve got village boards and town boards that refuse to raise water prices, which, I understand, is a difficult thing to do, but then they won’t be eligible for funding.” The research was conducted through visits and conversations with local leaders and the people in charge of maintaining, repairing, billing and making decisions for each water district by a team of engineers formed by Doug Miller, president and owner of Miller Engineers out of Manlius.
In addition to Mr. Miller, Dr. Cornelius B. Murphy, who retired in 2013 as the president of SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry; Tim Seeler, principal at Seeler Engineers out of Pittsford; and Terry Brown, former executive director of the Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship at Syracuse University and currently the owner of TLBrown Management Group, LLC out of Fayettville, conducted the study.
