LOWVILLE — A couple is alleged to have stolen nearly $1,000 worth of electronics from Walmart in recent weeks, and the public is being asked to help identify them.
State police in Lowville are investigating two larcenies at the Walmart store on Route 12 in the town of Lowville. It is alleged a man and female are responsible for two electronics larcenies, a release from the state police said.
On Sept. 23, members from the Walmart Asset Protection observed an unknown male and female in the electronics department placing a desktop computer valued at $399 into a shopping cart. The couple then exited the store without making a payment for the desktop.
Nearly three weeks later, on Oct. 10, video surveillance shows the same couple at the Lowville Walmart, placing a computer valued at $539 into a shopping cart. This time, the couple allegedly walked to the self-checkout terminal and began to cash out. During the transaction, the male subject scanned a few small items and then failed to scan a Kitchen Aid Mixer worth around $40, women’s underwear worth around $10 and a Lenovo Desktop Computer worth $539. The man and woman then exited the Walmart without paying for the unscanned merchandise. The total value of the unpaid merchandise on the couple’s second trip was nearly $590.
If anyone can identify the individuals in the store security photos, they are asked to contact the State Police at 315-366-6000.
