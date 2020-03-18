LOWVILLE — There are now 19 people quarantined in Lewis County, four of whom are waiting for their COVID-19 test results.
A total of eight tests have been administered, according to Public Health Director Ashley Waite, and four negative results were already returned.
The Lewis County Healthcare System made the decision today to restrict hospital visitors except for those with scheduled procedures; one coach each with women in the labor and delivery unit; one person with emergency room patients except for parents or guardians with children; and those visiting patients receiving end of life care.
Around the county, New York state courts will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for essential or emergency matters only including protection order issues and probation violations with warrants. All village and town courts have been suspended until further notice.
Village elections in Turin, Copenhagen, Lowville and Castorland are postponed until April 28.
The village of Lowville March meeting is closed to the public and public hearings will be delayed until April. The DPW, tax, and water departments will operate with reduced staffs, requiring residents to call ahead if they need service. The village office, however, will remain open during normal hours daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
