LOWVILLE — Despite the postponement of the 200th Lewis County Fair, the UnFair Virtual Fair allowed for a “fair experience” this year.

“We are so blown away about the support and participation in the UnFair Virtual Fair,” Rachel Lisk, Lewis County Fair manager said. “Between contest entries, shirt sales, fair food specials and small events around town, it truly shows how great our county is. Families even celebrated in their own ways at home with homemade carnival games, making fried dough and chalk art scenes. The Lewis County fair is a huge part of our summer and countless people kept that spirit alive this summer.”

Annual Cheese Auction

“Big Cheese” honors went to “Republicans, Dairy Farmers, and Friends” with a total bid of $4,500, according to Elaine and Gary Rosiczkowski, organizers of the auction. The Rosiczkowskis expressed thanks to Lowville Producers Dairy Co-op for donating and cutting the cheese and to Kraft Heinz for donating wooden cheese boxes.

The auction this year was split between online and mailers. Thirty-four individuals or business registered for the online portion and approximately 20 responded to the mail out auction. The online auction generated $9,900 with the top bidder being Solar on Earth with two bids of $1500 each. The auction total reached approximately $20,000 after expenses.

Ms. Lisk also thanked the businesses which gave a “taste of the fair” and the Dairy Princess and her court for making a Giant Sundae at Stewart’s and Milkshake night at Cummings Farm. The Lowville Free Library participated with a story walk which will be left up for a few more weeks.

The fair manager said some of the ideas from this year’s virtual fair, such as food vendors, informational videos and contests may be carried over to next year’s celebration of the 200th Lewis County Fair July 20 to 24.

In lieu of the traditional fair parade, the Fair on your Stairs decorating contest was held with the Dairy Princesses display on Waters Road taking first place.

Cotton candy with Carmen and Carla on Park Avenue placed second, and The Oxmen by Herb Stacy on the corner of Maple Avenue and East State Street was third.

Among the contests was an essay contest on the theme of “What does UnFair Mean to you?” which was won by Brayden Gillette. He wrote about ”missed opportunities and broken traditions” including the spelling bee which he hoped to win, getting candy at the parade, watching fireworks and yummy fair food.

Ending on a positive note, he wrote, “Losing the fair means we will be more excited next year!”

What would the county fair be without the cow show? Although it was done virtually, blue ribbons went to Caleb Bush for Guernsey Junior calf; Maya Laribee and Emily Wright for Holstein intermediate calf; Hayden Hulbert, Brown Swiss intermediate calf; Megan Klossner, Holstein senior calf and Holstein intermediate yearling; Abigail Eisel, Guernsey intermediate calf; Tanner Koberling, Ayrshire senior yearling and Ayrshire cows; and Emily Wright, Holstein cows.

Winners of other contests:

Photo contest

Youth

First: Lauren Batuyng

Second: Denali Deithrich

Third: Morgan Nortz

Adult

First: Brandon Wheeler

Second: Lisa Wheeler

Third: Mickey Deithrich

Talent Show

Best in Show: Alyssa Stalker, Taylor Stalker, and Stephanie Beyer Dancing to “Im Country” by Craig Morgan

First: Annabell Gaines — Singing and playing the piano to “You Say”

Second: Aramey Cathey — Dance routine

Third: aryn Tiffany— Dance Routine

UnTalent Show

First: Sloane Abbey singing “Let It Go”

Second: Samatha and Grace performing to “Under the Sea”

Third: Gerald Freeman telling a joke — “What starts with a P and ends with an E and have a BAJILLION letters in it?” Answer: A post office

Creative Arts

Justin Schweinsberg — Hand-carved birdbath

Rachel Hillegas — Nine Lives afghan

Ann Huntress — Felted chickadee

Home Arts

Joan Widrick — Canned goods

Jenna Fleming —Dresser flower garden

Harper Abbey — Bucket garden

Pinterest Contest

Nailed it — Tina Lott

Failed it — Michelle Harthshorne

Lego Contest

Best in Show — Blake Meyer

4-9 year olds

First: Camden Zehr

Second: Hannah Roggie

Third: Taylor Zehr

Age 10 and older

First: Matteson Family

Second: Olivia Roggie

Third: Brayden and Addisyn Gillette

Baby Show Winner

6 months to 1 year

Nicest Eyes

First: Finley

Second: Anderson

Third: Ophelia

1 year to 20 months

First: Harrison

Second: Cayden

Third: Makinley

Most Photogenic

6 months to 1 year

First: Cooper

Second: Olivia B

Third: Joel

1 year to 20 months

First: Trenton

Second: Rhett

Third: Norah

Decorated Diaper

6 months to 1 year

Amara

1 year to 20 months

Charlotte

Coloring contest

5 and younger

First: Logan Jock

Second: Maya Zehr

Third: Sloane Abbey

6-9 years

First: Grace Faduski

Second: Harper Abbey

Third: Ben Lawrence

10-13 years

First: Jada Zehr

Second: Brayden Gillette

Third: Samantha Jock

14 and older

First: Briele Kilionski

Second: Eloise Blauvelt

More photos can be found on Facebook at wdt.me/vkGxSk.

