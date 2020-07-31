LOWVILLE — Despite the postponement of the 200th Lewis County Fair, the UnFair Virtual Fair allowed for a “fair experience” this year.
“We are so blown away about the support and participation in the UnFair Virtual Fair,” Rachel Lisk, Lewis County Fair manager said. “Between contest entries, shirt sales, fair food specials and small events around town, it truly shows how great our county is. Families even celebrated in their own ways at home with homemade carnival games, making fried dough and chalk art scenes. The Lewis County fair is a huge part of our summer and countless people kept that spirit alive this summer.”
Annual Cheese Auction
“Big Cheese” honors went to “Republicans, Dairy Farmers, and Friends” with a total bid of $4,500, according to Elaine and Gary Rosiczkowski, organizers of the auction. The Rosiczkowskis expressed thanks to Lowville Producers Dairy Co-op for donating and cutting the cheese and to Kraft Heinz for donating wooden cheese boxes.
The auction this year was split between online and mailers. Thirty-four individuals or business registered for the online portion and approximately 20 responded to the mail out auction. The online auction generated $9,900 with the top bidder being Solar on Earth with two bids of $1500 each. The auction total reached approximately $20,000 after expenses.
Ms. Lisk also thanked the businesses which gave a “taste of the fair” and the Dairy Princess and her court for making a Giant Sundae at Stewart’s and Milkshake night at Cummings Farm. The Lowville Free Library participated with a story walk which will be left up for a few more weeks.
The fair manager said some of the ideas from this year’s virtual fair, such as food vendors, informational videos and contests may be carried over to next year’s celebration of the 200th Lewis County Fair July 20 to 24.
In lieu of the traditional fair parade, the Fair on your Stairs decorating contest was held with the Dairy Princesses display on Waters Road taking first place.
Cotton candy with Carmen and Carla on Park Avenue placed second, and The Oxmen by Herb Stacy on the corner of Maple Avenue and East State Street was third.
Among the contests was an essay contest on the theme of “What does UnFair Mean to you?” which was won by Brayden Gillette. He wrote about ”missed opportunities and broken traditions” including the spelling bee which he hoped to win, getting candy at the parade, watching fireworks and yummy fair food.
Ending on a positive note, he wrote, “Losing the fair means we will be more excited next year!”
What would the county fair be without the cow show? Although it was done virtually, blue ribbons went to Caleb Bush for Guernsey Junior calf; Maya Laribee and Emily Wright for Holstein intermediate calf; Hayden Hulbert, Brown Swiss intermediate calf; Megan Klossner, Holstein senior calf and Holstein intermediate yearling; Abigail Eisel, Guernsey intermediate calf; Tanner Koberling, Ayrshire senior yearling and Ayrshire cows; and Emily Wright, Holstein cows.
Winners of other contests:
Photo contest
Youth
First: Lauren Batuyng
Second: Denali Deithrich
Third: Morgan Nortz
Adult
First: Brandon Wheeler
Second: Lisa Wheeler
Third: Mickey Deithrich
Talent Show
Best in Show: Alyssa Stalker, Taylor Stalker, and Stephanie Beyer Dancing to “Im Country” by Craig Morgan
First: Annabell Gaines — Singing and playing the piano to “You Say”
Second: Aramey Cathey — Dance routine
Third: aryn Tiffany— Dance Routine
UnTalent Show
First: Sloane Abbey singing “Let It Go”
Second: Samatha and Grace performing to “Under the Sea”
Third: Gerald Freeman telling a joke — “What starts with a P and ends with an E and have a BAJILLION letters in it?” Answer: A post office
Creative Arts
Justin Schweinsberg — Hand-carved birdbath
Rachel Hillegas — Nine Lives afghan
Ann Huntress — Felted chickadee
Home Arts
Joan Widrick — Canned goods
Jenna Fleming —Dresser flower garden
Harper Abbey — Bucket garden
Pinterest Contest
Nailed it — Tina Lott
Failed it — Michelle Harthshorne
Lego Contest
Best in Show — Blake Meyer
4-9 year olds
First: Camden Zehr
Second: Hannah Roggie
Third: Taylor Zehr
Age 10 and older
First: Matteson Family
Second: Olivia Roggie
Third: Brayden and Addisyn Gillette
Baby Show Winner
6 months to 1 year
Nicest Eyes
First: Finley
Second: Anderson
Third: Ophelia
1 year to 20 months
First: Harrison
Second: Cayden
Third: Makinley
Most Photogenic
6 months to 1 year
First: Cooper
Second: Olivia B
Third: Joel
1 year to 20 months
First: Trenton
Second: Rhett
Third: Norah
Decorated Diaper
6 months to 1 year
Amara
1 year to 20 months
Charlotte
Coloring contest
5 and younger
First: Logan Jock
Second: Maya Zehr
Third: Sloane Abbey
6-9 years
First: Grace Faduski
Second: Harper Abbey
Third: Ben Lawrence
10-13 years
First: Jada Zehr
Second: Brayden Gillette
Third: Samantha Jock
14 and older
First: Briele Kilionski
Second: Eloise Blauvelt
More photos can be found on Facebook at wdt.me/vkGxSk.
