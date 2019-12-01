LOWVILLE — Rescue crews were responding to house fire on South State Street just after midnight Sunday.
Initial reports indicated not all occupants had exited the structure at the time of dispatch.
Billowing smoke was visible in the night sky as multiple fire departments arrived at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.