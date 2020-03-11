shutterstock_1077993803.jpg
BRANTINGHAM — Several fire departments are currently working to quell a fire at the Coach Light Inn at 5555 Partridgeville Road.

The blaze appears to have started in the attic, and the structure has already sustained heavy damage as crews continue to work to extinguish it.

More details and photos from the scene will be posted as more information becomes available. 

(1) comment

MD
MD

I hope Bob and Shelly are OK! Great restaurant that does quite a booming business. i

