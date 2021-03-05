CROGHAN — Just after midnight Friday, Croghan firefighters responded to a blaze at a camp on Soft Maple Road.
The camp, 8674 Soft Maple Road, is owned by Frank LaPlaca of Rochester. The insured structure sustained extensive damage to the second floor, along with smoke and water damage throughout.
According to the fire report, the caller said the fire was in the roof area of the camp. Upon arrival, the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department found fire on the second floor and on the roof around the chimney. An interior attack confined the damage to those areas, according to the report.
Mutual aid was provided by New Bremen, Castorland and Beaver Falls fire departments and Lewis County Search and Rescue.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was determined to be the chimney and is therefore no longer under investigation.
The state police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, National Grid, the town of New Bremen Highway Department and Croghan Auxiliary assisted as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.